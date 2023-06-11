Critical Review: D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for D’Ieteren Group and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift Technologies 1 6 0 0 1.86

Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.20, suggesting a potential downside of 33.70%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares D’Ieteren Group and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies -32.05% N/A -79.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D’Ieteren Group and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 96.92 Shift Technologies $505.28 million 0.06 -$172.04 million ($17.19) -0.11

D’Ieteren Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

D’Ieteren Group beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

