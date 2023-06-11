Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4 %

CCI stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.22.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

