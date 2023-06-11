Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

CYCC stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

