Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 626.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 193,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

