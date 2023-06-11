Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.35.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.