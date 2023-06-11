Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 626.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 193,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.