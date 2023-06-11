DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.76

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.91. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 53,529 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

