Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 109,935 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,935 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $42,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 42.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Robert Half International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

