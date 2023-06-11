Deutsche Bank AG Has $56.72 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Principal Financial Group worth $56,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

