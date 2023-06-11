Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $45,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $270.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

