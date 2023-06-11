Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,966,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 955,436 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $53,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

MRO opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

