Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $377.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $308.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $7,164,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 47.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

