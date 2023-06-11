Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,134.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 943,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,624,000 after purchasing an additional 936,976 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.