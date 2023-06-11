Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at $4,662,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

