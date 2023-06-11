DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $72.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.
DocuSign Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $77.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Read More
