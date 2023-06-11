DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $72.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

