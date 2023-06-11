DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $58.48, but opened at $64.31. DocuSign shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 12,814,319 shares traded.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DocuSign by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,240.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

