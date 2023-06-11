Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.55.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$70.12 and a 52-week high of C$85.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.