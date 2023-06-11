DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.52

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $14.73. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 24,477 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,623,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

