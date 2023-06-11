Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Sells $2,470,424.07 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $141.14 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

