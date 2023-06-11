Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 365,985 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of A10 Networks worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,688 shares of company stock worth $1,385,213 in the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A10 Networks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

