Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Insider Activity

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.81 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

