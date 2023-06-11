Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Dufry in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dufry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Dufry Stock Performance

DUFRY opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

