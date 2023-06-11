Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,235,100 shares traded.

Eden Research Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Eden Research

(Get Rating)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.