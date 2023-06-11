Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

