Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

EKSO opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

