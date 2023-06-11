Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.47. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eltek Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

