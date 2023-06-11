Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,068 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $152,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

EMR opened at $84.20 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

