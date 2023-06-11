Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,790 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $307.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.78. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $316.80.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $4,598,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

