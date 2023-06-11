Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,909 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,106,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

