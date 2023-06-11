Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 4,329 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 493.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $397.58 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.01.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.