Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 5,120 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA opened at $286.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

