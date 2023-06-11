Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 6,577 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 832.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AON were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $314.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.02.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

