Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

