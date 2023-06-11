Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 240.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

