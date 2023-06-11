Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 179,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $35.37 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,954. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Further Reading

