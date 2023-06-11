Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 365.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.