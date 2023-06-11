Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 7,031 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $478,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EOG opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

