Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
