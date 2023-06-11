Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

