EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

