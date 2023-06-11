Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Westaim Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Westaim in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 million during the quarter.

Westaim Trading Up 0.6 %

Westaim Company Profile

Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$3.59 on Friday. Westaim has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$507.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89.

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.