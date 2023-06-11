Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXAS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

