Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nicox S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicox in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Edison Inv. Res analyst P. Hemami now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Nicox’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of NICXF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Nicox has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

