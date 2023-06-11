eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $20.00. 901,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 844,461 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

eXp World Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in eXp World by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.48 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

