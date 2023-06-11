F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Bank of America

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

FFIV opened at $146.78 on Friday. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,918,121. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

