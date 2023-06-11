Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $980.16

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $980.16 and traded as high as $989.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $989.00, with a volume of 191 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $980.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $999.52.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $30.80 earnings per share for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $8.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

