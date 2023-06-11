Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $980.16

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $980.16 and traded as high as $989.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $989.00, with a volume of 191 shares traded.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $980.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $999.52.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $30.80 earnings per share for the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.