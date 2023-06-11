Fellaz Price Down 14.4% This Week (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00012056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $2.29 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

