Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.82 and traded as high as C$11.39. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 200 shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$300.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.02). Analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.078002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

