FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $24.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $16.98 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $151,604.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $151,604.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,795 shares of company stock valued at $874,460. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FibroGen by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

