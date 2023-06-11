Financial Comparison: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 20.40% 14.85% 2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty OP and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

45.4% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.69 $50.19 million $1.64 23.12

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Dividends

Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Saul Centers pays out 143.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Empire State Realty OP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.