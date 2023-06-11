Financial Contrast: Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Datasea has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -145.23% -489.83% -179.36% Ceridian HCM -2.73% -0.02% -0.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.4% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datasea and Ceridian HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 0 5 7 0 2.58

Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $78.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Ceridian HCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $17.08 million 1.60 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -4.46 Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 7.79 -$73.40 million ($0.24) -264.33

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Datasea on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

