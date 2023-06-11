First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

Public Storage stock opened at $286.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.96. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

