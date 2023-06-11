First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,842 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,457,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $334.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.